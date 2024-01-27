The Social Club nightlife venue has to be demolished because of the work to redevelop Palma's Paseo Marítimo. The club, which has British owners, has been in talks with the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) for several months. The concession for the club from the APB runs until the end of 2027, and the company - Alhambra S.A. - has disagreed with a compensation of 500,000 euros.
Order for the "urgent" expropriation of Palma's British-owned Social Club
Without demolition, work on the Paseo Marítimo would have to be halted
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- Spain puts pressure on European Union over the controversial 90 day rule for non-British residents
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.