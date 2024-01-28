Around five o'clock on Friday afternoon, a call was made to the emergency services saying that a hiker was lost in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The call was from the nephew of an 82-year-old man. He couldn't locate his uncle, they have been hiking in the area between Cúber and Tossals Verds.

Fire and rescue teams from Inca and Soller, the Guardia Civil mountain rescue unit and a Guardia helicopter were all mobilised in the search for the man. This lasted nine hours.

Eventually he was located and was found to be in good health.