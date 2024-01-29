Liverpool great, Mark Lawrenson, has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be moving to Mallorca when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season. Klopp purchased a four million euro home in Santa Ponsa two years ago and it is being extensively modernised and in some cases rebuilt. When he comes to the island he stays at a hotel because of the building work.

Lawrenson, who played at Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, is quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: "I'm not sure I should tell you this but it's not a massive secret. He's having a house built in Mallorca,' Lawrenson told Off the Ball.

"I have a house somewhere not far away from where he's building his, and I saw him the other month, and I just said to him after the game "how's the house going on?"

"And Ulla, his wife, is in charge of everything in terms of that, and he just said "the bloody thing's not even ready yet, and I'm paying all the bills!" So he's probably going to retreat to there for a while, I would suggest.'

Klopp´s new home is close to the Mallorca Country Club where he plays padel, almost every morning when he is on the island.