Liverpool great, Mark Lawrenson, has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be moving to Mallorca when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season. Klopp purchased a four million euro home in Santa Ponsa two years ago and it is being extensively modernised and in some cases rebuilt. When he comes to the island he stays at a hotel because of the building work.
Liverpool great says Klopp will be moving to Mallorca
Klopp has a home in Santa Ponsa
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.