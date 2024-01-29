The new owners of the Hotel Formentor, the Four Seasons Group with Microsoft boss Bill Gates being one of their chief shareholders, will be launching a luxury yacht which will cruise the Mediterranean with Palma expected to be one of its port-of-calls. The Four Seasons Yacht will be made-up entirely of suites, with a build cost of four million dollars per cabin. Each suite will have floor-to-ceiling windows. The top cabin will be called the “Funnel Suite” and will be spread across four floors, offering more than 892 square metres of living space, a private pool and spa area. Due to be launched in 2025, the 14-deck custom-designed vessel will have 95 cabins and offer a “yacht experience” for guests.
Owners of Hotel Formentor to launch super-luxury-yacht
Vessel looks set to cruise Mallorca waters
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.