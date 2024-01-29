An expansive 20-metre saltwater pool creates moments of utmost leisure and relaxation while also transforming into an outdoor theatre and event space.

The new-look Hotel Formentor (Four Season Resort Mallorca) is expected to open this year after extensive renovations.

Four Seasons Hotels Limited, trading as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, is a Canadian luxury hotel and resort company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Four Seasons currently operates more than 100 hotels and resorts worldwide. Since 2007, Bill Gates (through Cascade Investment) and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal (through Kingdom Holding Company) have been majority owners of the company.[6] As of January 2022, Cascade Investment owns 71.25% and Kingdom Holding Company owns 23.75%.