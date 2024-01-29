The new Four Seasons yacht.
Inside the new-look Hotel Formentor

Jason Moore29/01/2024 15:15
The new owners of the Hotel Formentor, the Four Seasons Group with Microsoft boss Bill Gates being one of their chief shareholders, will be launching a luxury yacht which will cruise the Mediterranean with Palma expected to be one of its port-of-calls. The Four Seasons Yacht will be made-up entirely of suites, with a build cost of four million dollars per cabin. Each suite will have floor-to-ceiling windows. The top cabin will be called the “Funnel Suite” and will be spread across four floors, offering more than 892 square metres of living space, a private pool and spa area. Due to be launched in 2025, the 14-deck custom-designed vessel will have 95 cabins and offer a “yacht experience” for guests.

Eleven on board restaurants

Eleven onboard restaurant and bar locations celebrate Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences, all of which pairs perfectly with remarkable sea views.

Large swimming pool

An expansive 20-metre saltwater pool creates moments of utmost leisure and relaxation while also transforming into an outdoor theatre and event space.

The new-look Hotel Formentor (Four Season Resort Mallorca) is expected to open this year after extensive renovations.

Four Seasons Hotels Limited, trading as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, is a Canadian luxury hotel and resort company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Four Seasons currently operates more than 100 hotels and resorts worldwide. Since 2007, Bill Gates (through Cascade Investment) and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal (through Kingdom Holding Company) have been majority owners of the company.[6] As of January 2022, Cascade Investment owns 71.25% and Kingdom Holding Company owns 23.75%.

Photo gallery

