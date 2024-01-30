The German newspaper Bild maintains that senior executives at leading German media companies have agreed to respect the privacy of Michael Schumacher and his family and to not speculate as to his health or indeed his presence in Mallorca.

There is apparently a pact. In German this is Freiwilige Schumi-Kontrolle - voluntary Schumi control - and it guarantees that "caution" will be exercised in reports regarding Michael Schumacher and his family.

A few days ago, Cora Schumacher, the ex-wife of Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf, left the TV reality show Dschungelcamp, the German version of I'm A Celebrity. It was claimed that there were concerns she might reveal information about her former brother-in-law.

As well as the family's property in Mallorca, plans for the wedding on the island of Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina, have pushed the rumour mill into overdrive.