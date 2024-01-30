The German newspaper Bild maintains that senior executives at leading German media companies have agreed to respect the privacy of Michael Schumacher and his family and to not speculate as to his health or indeed his presence in Mallorca.
Media pact for Michael Schumacher health and presence in Mallorca
More rumours have been doing the rounds lately
Everyone should respect the privacy of the Family they have all gone though a very difficult time since the accident hopefully they will be able to have some brief moment´s of Happiness , leave them alone and respect there privacy , we all Miss Micheal !
Leave the poor man and his family alone. There are much more important stories to cover. Lift the standard of this newspaper and make it a respected source of news and information again. That’s were you’ll get your all important clicks