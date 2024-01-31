The relationship between the ruling conservatives at the Partido Popular and their bed-mates at far-right group, Vox, is shaking the very foundations of the Balearic government, after Vox Balearic Members of Parliaments attempted a coup against their leaders.

Balearic President Marga Prohens needs the support of Vox to keep her in office but at the moment it is all out war in Vox with senior leaders threatening to sack the rebels who remain defiant. Support for them is increasing with councillors across the island joining their cause. Vox leaders in Madrid have said that their behaviour will not be tolerated and Prohens has told them to get their act together.

It all started on Monday when the five Vox Members of Parliaments attempted to sack their leader and the speaker of the Balearic parliament. Madrid quickly intervened and said that any sacking would be done by them and only them.

In one of the biggest political crisis in recent history both sides in the Vox dispute remain defiant. Without the support of Vox the Balearic government could fall.