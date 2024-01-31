She is the newest and probably the most luxurious vessel in the Cunard fleet. The Queen Anne, with 3,000 passengers on board will be sailing into Palma on June 17. At the moment she is still being built but is set for her maiden cruise in the spring. On 9 March 2022, Inger Klein Thorhauge was named
the first Captain of Queen Anne. She is Cunard’s first female Captain.
Giant British cruise ship to visit Palma in June
Queen Anne is latest vessel in Cunard fleet
