She is the newest and probably the most luxurious vessel in the Cunard fleet. The Queen Anne, with 3,000 passengers on board will be sailing into Palma on June 17. At the moment she is still being built but is set for her maiden cruise in the spring. On 9 March 2022, Inger Klein Thorhauge was named

the first Captain of Queen Anne. She is Cunard’s first female Captain.

The name ‘Queen Anne’ celebrates Cunard’s rich heritage, royal history and refined status. The Cunard

team, alongside British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, explored multiple naming options and was inspired by Queen Anne’s reign. Cunard now has four ships celebrating the names of the four Queens Regnant over the last millennium.

Cunard’s newest ship comprises 14 decks and feature a combination of Cunard brand-standard amenities and offer more choice in dining and entertainment experiences. Her accommodation will provide guests with some of the finest spaces at sea, including Cunard’s renowned Grills Suites, where

sumptuous accommodation in a wide range of suites matched to two of the ship’s finest restaurants, the Queens Grill and the Princess Grill.

She is expected to be a regular visitor to Palma.