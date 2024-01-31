On Wednesday, the traffic directorate (DGT) made official its decision to maintain the high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV) on a section of the motorway from the airport to Palma.

This decision is contrary to what the ruling administration at the Council of Mallorca wants. The Partido Popular, who now run the Council in coalition with Vox, made elimination of the lane an election pledge last year.

Responding to the official announcement, the councillor for mobility, Fernando Rubio, said: "We want to exhaust all possible avenues for dialogue as a sign of our desire for consensus so as not to have to go to court." He added that maintaining the lane would "go against the will of the citizens because the people of Mallorca do not want it".

Jaume Alzamora, the spokesperson for Més, in opposition at the Council of Mallorca, believes that it would be difficult for the courts to resolve this type of technical issue and is asking the administration not to go down this path. "It would be a waste of time and involve unnecessary expenditure. President Llorenç Galmés has been trapped by his false electoral promises."

The DGT's announcement also refers to limiting the HOV lane to a morning period to coincide with the rush hour. It refers to the installation of information panels for this purpose.