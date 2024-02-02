The offices are due to be converted into a museum of contemporary art. | Jaume Morey
Palma02/02/2024 08:26
The college of technical architects in Mallorca estimates that the rehabilitation of Palma's GESA building could be at least 47 million euros. The most conservative estimate is 31 million, but as the college points out, it doesn't know what condition the interior is in or whether there needs to be reinforcement. It adds that the "corrosive effect" of the sea will have to be taken into account.
2 comments
Massive shortage of affordable housing in Mallorca and they go for a vanity project instead.
Why not use the building to create affordable housing, surely this would make more sense.