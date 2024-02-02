The Guardia Civil have arrested two Moroccan men who were robbing houses in Felanitx, one of which was the family home of Olympic canoeing gold medallist, Marcus Cooper Walz.

The Guardia and Felanitx police were aware of a number of recent robberies. On Thursday morning the arrests were made. The owner of a property discovered the two and raised the alarm. A large police search was mounted and they were located.

Numerous stolen items were later recovered, including medals that had been stolen. Marcus Walz is said to have naturally been upset at the theft of medals that he has amassed over a highly successful career. He has been informed that they have been recovered.

The two are understood to have a police record for previous robberies.

Marcus Walz's father is American and his mother British/German. The family moved to Mallorca when he was a baby, and he has always competed for Spain.