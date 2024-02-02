The Guardia Civil have arrested two Moroccan men who were robbing houses in Felanitx, one of which was the family home of Olympic canoeing gold medallist, Marcus Cooper Walz.
Arrests of robbers who stole from Olympic gold medallist
The arrests were made on Thursday
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.