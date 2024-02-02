The Scottish government feared that Spain would block their entry into the European Union if they gained independence after they limited travel to Mallorca and Spain during the Covid crisis. An email has emerged during the British government Covid enquiry which shows Scottish fears. Travel from Britain to Spain was curbed dramatically by the British government despite lower case numbers in Spain.
Scotland feared that Spain would block EU entry over ban on Covid Mallorca holidays
Covid holiday plans
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Don't miss what's available in this week's Classifieds!
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.