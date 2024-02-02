The Scottish government feared that Spain would block their entry into the European Union if they gained independence after they limited travel to Mallorca and Spain during the Covid crisis. An email has emerged during the British government Covid enquiry which shows Scottish fears. Travel from Britain to Spain was curbed dramatically by the British government despite lower case numbers in Spain.

The email sent by a Scottish government official stated: “I’m extremely concerned about this. Spain is now being held to a much higher level of (Covid) scrutiny and performance than other countries.

“If it is not added to the exemptions list, ministers will have to explain why not when it has an estimated point prevalence rate of 0.015 compared to 0.33 when the decision not include (sic) was originally taken – 0.015 is verging on green." (The green list allowed free travel without travel restrictions. The Balearics was placed on Britain´s green list but later withdrawn after an increase in cases.

“There is visible action from the Spanish authorities to do whatever it takes to suppress outbreaks (compare and contrast with outbreaks in England).

“It won’t matter how much ministers might justify it on health grounds, the Spanish government will conclude it is entirely political; they won’t forget; there is a real possibility they will never approve EU membership for an independent Scotland as a result.”