A scooter rider who ran into and knocked over a pedestrian in Palma on Thursday was intercepted by police after he had fled the scene.

The incident occurred around noon on C. Jaume Balmes. The pedestrian, who was walking perfectly normally and correctly, was hit by the scooter and needed to be taken to hospital.

Police tracked down the scooter rider who, apart from anything else, faces a charge of failure to report an accident and to assist an injured person.