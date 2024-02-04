President Marga Prohens has expressed her satisfaction with the results of her government having scrapped inheritance tax in the Balearics.

"I made a commitment to this during the election campaign and reiterated it at the time of the investiture. Within ten days it became a reality. More than 2,000 families have already benefited from the elimination of inheritance tax in the Balearics."

Parliamentary spokesperson for the Partido Popular, Sebastiá Sagreras, highlights the fact that beneficiaries have on average saved more than 16,000 euros.

"We are talking about 2,154 families who have saved an average of more than 16,000 euros that they would have paid under an Armengol government for the work and effort of a lifetime of their loved ones - their parents or grandparents. Marga Prohens is fulfilling everything she promised."

Sagreras adds that "for things like this" the Balearic government will defend the fiscal and tax autonomy of the region against the "centralism" threatened by the government of Pedro Sánchez. "We will not allow Sánchez to make people pay for their inheritance."