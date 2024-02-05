A pileup involving several vehicles early this Monday morning caused major traffic jams on Palma’s ring road in the direction of the airport.

The accident involved at least three cars, but it seems that no one was seriously injured.

The affected vehicles were parked on the right-hand hard shoulder of the road and roadside assistance and the Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene.

However, traffic was slow for at least an hour and there were considerable traffic jams.

Elsewhere at 8.00 a.m. a lorry broke down in the left lane in the direction of Andratx near the Germans Escalas sports centre.

It was quickly removed but caused some traffic jams while the DGT traffic department warned of fog banks on the Llucmajor motorway (Ma-19) near the airport which also made traffic somewhat difficult.

On Sunday, the road was also affected by another pileup involving up to seven cars, which left various people injured.