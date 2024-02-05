Rush hour traffic jams in and around Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/02/2024 10:29
A pileup involving several vehicles early this Monday morning caused major traffic jams on Palma’s ring road in the direction of the airport.
