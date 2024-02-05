The Hotel Formentor in Pollensa is looking for staff. The new Hotel Four Seasons Resort Mallorca is organising a talent day for staff at the new-look hotel which will open later this year. Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates is one of the chief shareholders in the Canadian-based Four Seasons Group.
Do you want to join a company in Mallorca in which Bill Gates is one of the shareholders?
Hotel Formentor is looking for staff
