The Hotel Formentor in Pollensa is looking for staff. The new Hotel Four Seasons Resort Mallorca is organising a talent day for staff at the new-look hotel which will open later this year. Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates is one of the chief shareholders in the Canadian-based Four Seasons Group.

The Hotel Formentor has been extensively refurbised and in some cases rebuilt trasforming it into one of the most luxurious hotels on the island. Four Seasons Resort Mallorca will boast an array of accommodations tastefully restored to the highest sustainable standards, preserving its natural surroundings.

Since 2007, Bill Gates (through Cascade Investment) and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal (through Kingdom Holding Company) have been majority owners of the company. As of January 2022, Cascade Investment owns 71.25% and Kingdom Holding Company owns 23.75%.

Talent Day Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

27 February



From 9h to 14h and from 15:30 to 18:30h

Address: Fundació Rotger Villalonga. C/ Philip Newman, 13. 07460 Pollença



