The Balearic High Court has confirmed the expulsion of two undocumented women, allegedly Iranian, who were detained at Palma airport with false passports from Israel and Hungary.

The first incident took place in August 2019, when a 29-year-old woman tried to access a flight to Manchester with a passport that was “false at first sight”, according to the ruling. The document bore a name other than her own.

The second woman, aged 36, was arrested in October of the same year when she tried to board another flight to Manchester with a false Hungarian passport.

Both claimed to be Iranian nationals.

In both cases, the Government Delegation initiated a sanctioning file for foreigners and imposed an expulsion order on both and a ban on entry into Spain for three years.

The women claimed that the expulsion was disproportionate and that only a fine should have been imposed on them. The court rejected their arguments.