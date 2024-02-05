The Balearic High Court has confirmed the expulsion of two undocumented women, allegedly Iranian, who were detained at Palma airport with false passports from Israel and Hungary.
Two Iranian women arrested in Palma bound for the UK with false passports to be expelled
Suspects were trying to fly to Manchester
