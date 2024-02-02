Spain is pushing the European Union to scrap the 90 day rule which means that non-resident Britons can only spend 180 days in the country in two blocks of two. The ruling has hit British holiday home owners hard and is said to be costing the Spanish government millions. Until the 90 day requirement is scrapped, this is what you need to know.

How long can I stay without a visa in the Schengen area?

You can stay 90 days in any 180-day period within the Schengen area.

When applying this rule, the following aspects should be taken into account:

The date of entry is considered as the first day of stay in the Schengen territory;

The date of exit is considered as the last day of stay in the Schengen territory;

Stays in these states are not calculated in the overall period of stay for the Schengen area. Instead the 90-day limit is calculated individually for each of these states. For instance, after a 90-day stay in the Schengen area, the person can immediately travel to Croatia and stay for another 90 days there.

How it works

The 180-day reference period is not fixed. It is a moving window, based on the approach of looking backwards at each day of the stay (be it at the moment of entry or at the day of an actual check, such as inland police control or border check upon departure);

Absence for an uninterrupted period of 90 days allows for a new stay for up to 90 days.

It should be noted that periods of previous stay authorised under a residence permit or a long-stay visa are not takeninto account in the calculation of the duration of visa-free stay. Residence permits and long-stay visas are subject to different rules and the above explanations and calculations do not apply to them.



Can I enter the Schengen area more than one time during that period?

Yes, you can. However you must carefully calculate your days of stay as the overall period of stay

must not exceed the overall total of 90 (ninety) days of stay within any 180-days period.

What travel documents are needed in order to enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area?

A passport issued within the previous 10 years and valid for at least three months after the intended

date of departure from the Schengen area.

Does the visa waiver give you the right to enter the territory of the Schengen States?

The visa waiver does not give an unconditional right of entry and stay. The Member States have the

right to refuse entry and stay in their territories if one or more of the entry conditions are not met.



For stays not exceeding 90 days in any 180-day period, the entry conditions for third-country

nationals are the following:

(a) possession of a valid travel document or documents authorising them to

cross the border;

(b) justifying the purpose and conditions of the intended stay, having sufficient means of

subsistence, both for the duration of the intended stay and for the return;

(c) not to be a person for whom an alert has been issued in the Schengen Information System

(SIS) for the purposes of refusing entry;

(d) not to be considered to be a threat to public policy, internal security, public health or the

international relations of any of the Member States, in particular where no alert has been

issued in Member States’ national data bases for the purposes of refusing entry on the same

grounds.

