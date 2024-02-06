This year four new radar will be installed across Mallorca, adding to the 32 already in place.

Among them, for the first time, three “stretch control” devices will be incorporated on the island.

These are a system of cameras that record continuously, identifying the number plate of each vehicle at the entrance and exit of the stretch.

In this way, the average speed of the vehicle is calculated. This is a system that has been used on the mainland for years.

One of these radar will be located on the Ma-15 road, on the road from Manacor to Palma, near the Campsa roundabout.

Another, in an area near Es Pinaret, on the road from Sineu to Palma.

And the third one will monitor the Campos road in the direction of Cala Blava.

In addition, a new fixed radar will be installed on the Ma-20, at kilometre point 2.4 of the Via Cintura, near the Estadi Balear.

In Ibiza, three new fixed radars will be installed on the Santa Eularia road; on the Sant Antoni dual carriageway; and near the Sant Jordi exit towards Ses Salines, so watch your speed!