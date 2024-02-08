The Balearic ministry of health has closed the kitchen at the hotel establishment within the Palma Bay Club Resort in Arenal which is at the centre of a possible outbreak of food poisoning.

The closure of the kitchen is a precautionary measure while awaiting results from analysis. On Wednesday, inspectors took away samples from kitchen surfaces and cutlery. There was no leftover food. A food hygiene specialist who works for the MLL hotel company has also taken samples for analysis.

Although a number of guests - all on a Spanish government-subsidised Imserso holiday - had symptoms of food poisoning on Tuesday, a doctor believed that these were caused by a stomach virus. Forty people are said to have been affected; they are staying in twenty double rooms. No more new cases have been reported. In total, there are around 300 guests. They are now using a different kitchen on the complex.

In a separate incident, a group of fifty Imserso holidaymakers arrived in Mallorca on Wednesday and refused to check in to a three-star hotel in Arenal, having expected to be staying at a four-star in Calvia. They blamed the Social Tourism department for this. It runs the Imserso programme and is part of the Spanish ministry for social rights; the tourism ministry does not have direct involvement with Imserso holidays.

The department initially told the group that there weren't any other beds available but eventually found alternative accommodation at a four-star hotel in Palmanova.