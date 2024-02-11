Auditors checking historical accounts at a leading airport handling company in Mallorca are understood to have now discovered that at least six million euros were diverted to personal accounts. Irregularities starting in 2011 have been detected. There is said to be evidence of banking movements and of double billing.

At the centre of the investigation is Pilar Bonet, who resigned as the Council of Mallorca's finance councillor on Friday. She worked for the company until last year. Between 2019 and 2023, she continued to work for the company part-time, as she was also the Llucmajor town hall finance councillor.

Town hall sources say that she was "very professional" and was highly trusted by former mayor, Eric Jareño. When she moved to the Council of Mallorca, she arrived "with a good letter of introduction from Llucmajor".

The full extent of the alleged embezzlement has still to be revealed. The final report has yet to be handed to the police, but it is understood that lawyers are already being instructed.

Pilar Bonet has not spoken on the record since her resignation, but is reported to have told people close to her that she will prove that she is innocent.

Meanwhile, the former president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, who is now chief spokesperson for her party (PSOE) at the Council, has said that PSOE councillors at Llucmajor town hall will be demanding an audit of accounts from 2019 to 2023. Cladera has also claimed that the current president, Llorenç Galmés of the Partido Popular, knew about the embezzlement allegations before last week and had been "hiding them".