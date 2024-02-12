When James Blunt appears in concert this summer on Mallorca, if he needs to know anything about the island he just has to ask his wife, Sofia Wellesley, daughter of lord John Henry Wellesley. Sofia grew up in Campanet, where she married James Blunt, and even attended one of the local international schools. She now lives in Ibiza and speaks perfect Spanish.
Sofia Wellesley is related to the Duke of Wellington
