When James Blunt appears in concert this summer on Mallorca, if he needs to know anything about the island he just has to ask his wife, Sofia Wellesley, daughter of lord John Henry Wellesley. Sofia grew up in Campanet, where she married James Blunt, and even attended one of the local international schools. She now lives in Ibiza and speaks perfect Spanish.

Her parents have since sold the property but it is said that she loves Mallorca and this is one of the reasons why she elected to marry on the island.

Sofia Wellesley is directly related to the Duke of Wellington who was gifted an enormous estate, which the family still own in southern Spain, by the Spanish government after the Duke helped evict the French from Spain during the Peninsular Wars.

James Blunt will be appearing in concert in Palma in June.