Antonio Martínez, the lawyer representing the now former Council of Mallorca councillor for finance and public function, Pilar Bonet, has described her situation as "absolutely Kafkaesque". "On the one hand, she doesn't know the accusations against her. On the other, she has been forced to resign without having been given any concrete information to support this."

Speaking on Tuesday, Martínez stressed that at present there is no police or judicial investigation. "It is not true, as has been published in different media, that Sra. Bonet has committed any crime." The impact of false and biased reports "has generated enormous damage to the health, honour, dignity, image and privacy of Sra. Bonet and her family". Her health has suffered to the extent that she is in need of treatment.

"We ask that the right to the presumption of innocence be respected. It was so little respected by some media in the 'Cursach Case', which later ended in nothing."

Martínez was the lawyer who represented and obtained the acquittal of Tolo Sbert at the trial of Bartolomé Cursach (the owner of BCM) and various others. The trial collapsed in late 2022.