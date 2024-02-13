Antonio Martínez, the lawyer representing the now former Council of Mallorca councillor for finance and public function, Pilar Bonet, has described her situation as "absolutely Kafkaesque". "On the one hand, she doesn't know the accusations against her. On the other, she has been forced to resign without having been given any concrete information to support this."
"Kafkaesque" treatment of councillor forced to resign
"It is not true that Sra. Bonet has committed any crime."
Simple solution. Fast track the investigation. Set a deadline for one week's time and commit to a decision then. Long term investigations are no good for anyone especially if the Councillor is innocent as she protests. It can be done if the will is there.