A former National Police was one of four men arrested on Monday for the assault on the tenant of an apartment in Santa Catalina, Palma.

The tenant, 46-year-old Imtiaz, originally from Pakistan, managed to contact the National Police 091 emergency number before he was attacked by six individuals, one of whom was the owner of the apartment. The police detained four of the six, including the former officer, at the scene. They appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on charges.

The incident was all to do with the fact that Imtiaz had not signed a rental contract termination agreement. His contract was to 2027. There was a verbal agreement with the owner, with whom he had previously enjoyed a good relationship, to move out by the end of May. The owner had made it clear that he wanted to rent out to tourists.

Imtiaz says that the people who attacked him presented police badges and threatened him with arrest. He has a wife and three daughters and is now fearful of what might happen. "I am a Glovo delivery driver. I spend all day riding the streets on a motorcycle. They can take advantage at any moment to kill me."

Evidence of the incident includes videos taken by neighbours.