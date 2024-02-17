Jurgen Klopp will complete an emotional Liverpool exit at the end of the season, and upon leaving Anfield the German coach will turn his attention to matters off the pitch such as getting stuck in to renovating his home in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, and another in Germany.

And he has some ambitious green plans for his Mallorca home. Klopp and his wife Ulla bought the stunning property in June 2022 for £3.4 million from Swiss businessman and artist Rolf Knie, with Ulla placed in charge of overseeing the extensive renovation work on the 5,000 metre property.

The aim is to turn it into an ecological family paradise, one in which electricity consumption is cut by 75 per cent and complete with a state of the art irrigation system with everything controlled by phone.

And is when it comes to the gardens, the landscaping has been left in the hands of the same company who designed the bespoke garden of Richard Branson’s luxury Son Bunyola Hotel and estate on the island.