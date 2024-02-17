Klopp enjoying the tennis at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/02/2024 09:54
Jurgen Klopp will complete an emotional Liverpool exit at the end of the season, and upon leaving Anfield the German coach will turn his attention to matters off the pitch such as getting stuck in to renovating his home in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, and another in Germany.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.