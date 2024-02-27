Shortly after 6am on Friday, June 24 (the day of Sant Joan), 34-year-old Sebastián Femenías was attacked outside the Rockefeller's disco in Cala Major. He was kicked in the neck. This caused him to go into cardiorespiratory arrest. He died in Son Espases Hospital two days later.

His attacker, a 25-year-old Spaniard, turned himself in to the National Police 13 days after the incident. He was sent to prison, but was released five days later after the first forensic analysis was received by the court of instruction in Palma.

The investigating judge, following the request of the defence, has now closed the investigation. The case against the 25-year-old has been dropped.

The autopsy report indicated that the death of Sebastián Femenías was not caused by the kick but by a previous brain injury.

Sebastián, a cook by profession, had an aneurysm that ruptured, not as a result of the blow he received, and caused a hematoma in the brain that caused his death.

His injuries, according to the court, conformed to "a minor crime of battery" and did not, therefore, constitute the cause of death.