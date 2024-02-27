On Monday, Palma town hall was working on finding temporary accommodation for people affected by the collapse of a house on C. Polvorín in El Terreno.

Residents of the property itself, none of whom were home at the time of the collapse, needed somewhere to go, as did neighbours in surrounding houses which had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Totalment enfonsada. Així va quedar aquest dilluns horabaixa una casa del barri del Terreno de Palma després de col·lapsar-se l'interior. Per sort, ningú va quedar ferit. S'han desallotjat les cases properes.



Emergency services went to the scene shortly before 4pm. The roof of the house had fallen in and caused a collapse of the property's interior.

There was work going on at the house, and town hall technicians will now be assessing if a structural fault caused the collapse. Rain may also have been a factor.