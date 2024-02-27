On Monday, the Guardia Civil arrested a Moroccan man who stole a luxury watch from a German tourist in Puerto Andratx. The watch was worth around 50,000 euros.

The theft was on New Year's Day. The German man was outside a restaurant when he was grabbed from behind and the watch was ripped from his wrist.

A Guardia Civil investigation traced the watch to a shop in Palma that buys jewellery. Last week, the Spanish owner of the shop was arrested for receiving stolen goods. Further investigation identified the thief.

He is understood to be part of a gang from Barcelona that specialises in the theft of high-end watches.