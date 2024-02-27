On Monday, the Guardia Civil arrested a Moroccan man who stole a luxury watch from a German tourist in Puerto Andratx. The watch was worth around 50,000 euros.
Arrest of Puerto Andratx luxury-watch thief
Excellent work by the police. I remember the incident being covered in MDB at the time. I commented then that perhaps there was a "spotter" in the restaurant looking for lone diners with valuable jewellery/watches and then informing the criminals. Not since the days of Dick Turpin have so many been at risk from so few in cities around the world. For most of these criminals one good theft is worth the equivalent of pushing a broom in a factory for a whole year so they believe it's worth the risk. What has to be done, and this case is one such, is for the police to lift every stone until the goods are located and recovered. Then maybe the gangs will move on to other territories where there is less vigilance and follow through. Like Venezuela, for example.