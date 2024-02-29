While fans around the world and busy wondering when the new third series of The Mallorca Files, which was filmed last year on the island, is going to be released, the two previous series are proving to be a huge hit in Africa.

BBC Studios in Africa has revealed that its multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, has attracted record numbers, reaching over 12.9 million people.

Viewers have grown by 135 per cent and the channel share has increased by 99 per cent among all individuals since launching on DStv in December 2022.

BBC UKTV features a range of genres scheduled for all ages, from Lifestyle programming, Come Dine With Me South Africa S1 and 10 Years Younger to soaps Eastenders, Doctors and Casualty, entertainment Total Wipeout: Freddie & Paddy Takeover, dramas The Mallorca Files, Call the Midwife and Shakespeare and Hathaway and factual series including Life Below Zero.

But, a press blanket was thrown over the production of series 3 which again was filmed at numerous locations on Mallorca.

The British police procedural television drama is set against the backdrop of Mallorca and features Elen Rhys and Julian Looman as the dynamic investigator duo. The third season has a wealth of material to draw from, and the creators are committed to running the show for as long as it continues to satisfy the fans around the world.

The series to date has been watched in over 80 countries and dubbed into numerous languages.

The Mallorca Files Season 3 trailer has not yet been released. However, it is expected to be released after Easter.