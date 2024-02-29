Her elder sister made a name for herself as "The Love Boat" in the hit TV show of the 1970s and now the Sun Princess is looking to grab the headlines on her maiden voyage. Registered in Bermuda and owned by the Carnival Group the new liner is of the biggest in the world and can carry up to 4,000 passengers. She will be visiting Palma next month.
British "Love Boat" sets sail and heads for Palma
Thirty restaurant and bar venues
