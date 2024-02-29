Her elder sister made a name for herself as "The Love Boat" in the hit TV show of the 1970s and now the Sun Princess is looking to grab the headlines on her maiden voyage. Registered in Bermuda and owned by the Carnival Group the new liner is of the biggest in the world and can carry up to 4,000 passengers. She will be visiting Palma next month.

Sun Princess is the first ship in the Princess fleet to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). This cleaner burning fuel will significantly reduce air emissions and marine gasoil to minimise the environmental footprint. She offers 29 bars and restaurants and 1,500 cabins with balconies. She is the largest ship ever built in Italy, eclipsing MSC Cruises' recently launched flagship MSC Seashore which currently holds the record at 170,412 gross tons. The first float out took place on 8 March 2023. Sun Princess was delivered on 14 February 2024.

The Love Boat first aired in 1977 and went on to become one of the most successful shows in TV history during its decade-long run.

The programme partnered with Princess Cruises, and episodes were filmed aboard various Princess Cruise ships, the Pacific Princess and Island Princess being the most notable.