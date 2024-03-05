At the scene of a gas explosion in Andratx, Mallorca

The man was rescued by two Guardia Civil officers. | Michel's

Andrew EdeAndratx05/03/2024 07:53
On Monday night, a 53-year-old man was rescued from rubble after a gas explosion at his home on C. Nord in Andratx. He was rushed to Son Espases Hospital with burns to much of his body.

The incident occurred around 11pm. A butane gas cylinder exploded and caused a collapse at the house. A person in a neighbouring property was also injured, but less seriously.

House affected by gas explosion in Andratx, Mallorca

The Guardia Civil, who are in charge of investigating the explosion, maintained surveillance overnight. There was a fear of further collapse.