On Monday night, a 53-year-old man was rescued from rubble after a gas explosion at his home on C. Nord in Andratx. He was rushed to Son Espases Hospital with burns to much of his body.

The incident occurred around 11pm. A butane gas cylinder exploded and caused a collapse at the house. A person in a neighbouring property was also injured, but less seriously.

The Guardia Civil, who are in charge of investigating the explosion, maintained surveillance overnight. There was a fear of further collapse.