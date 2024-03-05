The mayors of Capdepera, Sant Llorenç and Son Servera have joined forces in calling on the Spanish government to provide the necessary funding so that the reactivated Manacor-Arta railway can go to Cala Ratjada.

The Balearic parliament last week approved the drafting of the project for the Manacor-Arta line. An extension of the line to Cala Ratjada is an historic demand and was envisaged under plans drawn up by the previous Balearic government - as was a branch line to Cala Millor.

The mayor of Capdepera, Mireia Ferrer, says that when investment in the project is made, the "needs of Capdepera" should be taken into account.

The three mayors met on Monday to discuss the railway project and related topics, such as the railway museum in Son Carrió. Jaume Soler, the mayor of Sant Llorenç, who would also like to see the reactivation of an historic line between Sant Llorenç and Son Carrió, spoke about plans for the museum.

"A project was recently drafted. The museum would have great heritage, cultural, educational, social and tourist impact."