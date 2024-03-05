The quick and conscientious action of two officers of the National Police managed to save the life of a man who had hanged himself in his flat in Palma and who was presumed dead by his flatmates. The officers, after almost 40 minutes of resuscitation, brought the man back to life.
Two national police officers bring man back to life in Palma
Flatmates called for help when they saw the man hanging from a rope in the laundry room
