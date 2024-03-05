The quick and conscientious action of two officers of the National Police managed to save the life of a man who had hanged himself in his flat in Palma and who was presumed dead by his flatmates. The officers, after almost 40 minutes of resuscitation, brought the man back to life.

The events, according to sources close to the case, date back to February 20. At around 10.30pm emergency services received a call from a person explaining that his flatmate had been found hanging from a rope in the laundry room. He had no pulse. He was presumed dead.

When the officers arrived, they lowered the 36-year-old man and began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. They did so for 40 minutes, despite the fact that the man had no pulse. Later, a medicalised ambulance arrived and continued with the first aid. Finally, his heart started beating again and after being stabilised, he was taken to Son Espases hospital, where he is slowly recovering. The medical staff told the officers that their quick action prevented the man's death.