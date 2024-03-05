Spain’s Minister of Employment and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, is facing a massive backlash after she said on Monday that she does not think it is reasonable for restaurants in Spain to be open at one o’clock in the morning, as they close earlier in the rest of Europe.
Outrage over move to close bars and restaurants earlier across Spain
Early last orders threat to the Balearics
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Probably due to the fact that she very recently had a meeting with AOC in Washington, whose job, prior to being elected to Congress, was bar tending. She also recently separated from her husband, so has no one to take her out in the evening, so wants to make everyone else suffer as well. Communists where never much into having fun anyway.