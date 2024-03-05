Spain’s Minister of Employment and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, is facing a massive backlash after she said on Monday that she does not think it is reasonable for restaurants in Spain to be open at one o’clock in the morning, as they close earlier in the rest of Europe.

The current government wants to introduce a 35-hour working week, a move that would involve earlier closing times for bars, restaurants and nightlife venues

“It is madness”, Díaz said during a meeting of the Sumar parliamentary group in Congress, where, among other issues, she spoke of the reduction in working hours that the government wants to promote during the legislature.

A reduction in working hours which, in her opinion, can “structure” Spanish society, has to go hand in hand with the rationalisation of times in society, as she considers that the opening hours of some catering establishments are not reasonable, nor are meetings being held at eight o’clock in the evening. “It is not reasonable,” said Díaz.

The minister pointed out that her department is working with a group of 60 people on the issue of rationalising time. In fact, the Minister of Employment addressed this issue ten days ago at a meeting with the employers’ associations of the tourism sector and highlighted the time differences with the rest of Europe.

The hospitality industry, represented by José Luis Yzuel of Spanish Hospitality, has argued that extending opening hours is crucial for employment and refutes claims of worker exploitation, emphasising a current labour shortfall rather than overwork.