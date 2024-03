Palma town hall has ordered the demolition of the house in El Terreno which partially collapsed last week.

Councillor for urban planning, Óscar Fidalgo, said on Tuesday that he had signed the order after the house was declared to be "in ruins". There is a risk that wind could bring walls down. The town hall will carry out the demolition and then seek to claim the cost from the owner.

Fidalgo explained that it will take around ten days to organise the demolition, after which residents of two neighbouring properties will be allowed to return home.

All those affected by the collapse are either staying with family or friends or are being housed by the town hall in hostels and shelters.