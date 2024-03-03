The National Police are investigating three men, all from South America, who fled the scene after the collapse of the house in El Terreno last Monday.

Palma Police intercepted the men, who were covered in dust and had bruises on their faces. They were handed over to the National Police and specifically to the UCRIF, the unit for immigration and false documentation.

The men told that police that they had entered the property with the intention of taking scrap metal. They insisted that they had nothing to do with building work that was being carried out. It isn't being suggested that these men were in some way responsible for the collapse, but it is suspected that they were indeed working at the property and without an employment contract.

An implication of UCRIF involvement is that they are not registered in Spain. The Balearic government's employment inspectorate has been informed as has the court of instruction in Palma that is overseeing the case.