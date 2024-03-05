Two eagle-eyed Palma police officers seized a vehicle with false British licence plates in the city after noticing that the vehicle was badly parked. The officers checked the licence plate with the DVLA computer in Britain and couldn´t find any record of the vehicle.

Then they discovered that the car was infact registered in Spain and the address given was on the mainland. The owner of the vehicle was British, according to police.

The vehicle was seized by officers for allegedly having fraudulent licence plates and documents. Police are still investigating.