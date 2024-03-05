Two eagle-eyed Palma police officers seized a vehicle with false British licence plates in the city after noticing that the vehicle was badly parked. The officers checked the licence plate with the DVLA computer in Britain and couldn´t find any record of the vehicle.
Police seize vehicle in Palma with false British licence plates
On closer examination the vehicle was registered in Spain
