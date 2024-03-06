In Palma's La Lonja area, a town hall decision to close terraces at 11pm was overturned by the courts. | Teresa Ayuga
Palma06/03/2024 08:59
On Monday, Spain's employment minister, Yolanda Díaz, said that restaurants staying open until one in the morning was "crazy". Alfonso Robledo, president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, has responded to Díaz by saying that her proposal for earlier closing is "a nonsense".
