On Tuesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 41-year-old Algerian who had mugged a 64-year-old woman in Paguera.

The woman, who is from Luxembourg, suffers from a terminal illness. She was pushed to the ground by the robber, who stole a Louis Vuitton bag containing 250 euros, and required treatment for minor injuries.

A waitress at a bar was able to give investigators a description of the man. She had seen him hanging around near the bar. It appeared to her that he was taking photos of customers as they left. When the waitress went to the door of the bar and looked out, he walked off.

Further evidence was obtained from security cameras. On Tuesday, Guardia Civil officers observed a man matching the description and wearing the same clothes that he had been on the night of the robbery.