Guardia Civil investigations into the butane gas cylinder explosion at a house in Andratx on Monday night suggest that it was deliberate.

It would appear that the 53-year-old man who suffered serious burns to much of his body told a doctor and a nurse at Son Espases Hospital that he had intended to take his own life.

The man was subsequently placed in an induced coma and was flown to the specialist burns unit at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

Investigators will have to wait in order to be able to speak to him, while they have as yet been unable to access the site. However, they have been able to ascertain that he had spoken about committing suicide.