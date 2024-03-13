Many Guardia Civil officers from the mainland, who arrived in Mallorca on Tuesday, are taking part in a major drugs operation that started at first light on Wednesday.

Over one hundred officers, including members of the elite GRS group, are involved in the operation.

Heavily armed and hooded police have undertaken raids in Palma and elsewhere. The Son Banya shanty town in Palma is among the targets.

The operation is apparently the culmination of a long investigation by the Guardia's judicial police.