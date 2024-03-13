The government wants to ensure the preservation of heritage elements like the Portocolom boathouses. | Gori Vicens
Palma13/03/2024 09:37
The Balearic government is in the process of drafting a law for the coasts. This law will define powers that the Balearics have under the Statute of Autonomy and establish precisely what the regional competence is for the coasts following the transfer of responsibilities from the Spanish government (Costas Authority) in July last year. Questions regarding these responsibilities have arisen since the transfer.
