The Balearic government is in the process of drafting a law for the coasts. This law will define powers that the Balearics have under the Statute of Autonomy and establish precisely what the regional competence is for the coasts following the transfer of responsibilities from the Spanish government (Costas Authority) in July last year. Questions regarding these responsibilities have arisen since the transfer.

The minister for the sea, Juan Manuel Lafuente, believes that the Balearic government is fully entitled to introduce this law, despite similar legislative texts in other regions, e.g. Galicia, having been appealed by the Spanish government. He says that there is "some tension" with Madrid because the Balearic government wishes to deploy its powers to the maximum.

The Lafuente law will place emphasis on the role of town halls. They should be the ones who decide uses for beaches and other coastal areas. For example, town halls may decide whether or not to authorise some type of sports tournament or the celebration of weddings or events in addition to the authorisation of beach bars and other services. Authorisations have always ultimately been those of the Costas Authority.

Part of the process of drafting the law will be a register of all buildings and facilities that are located in the maritime public domain. The intention is to guarantee the preservation of buildings that have historical, heritage or social value.