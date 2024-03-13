Thousands of jellyfish flooded the small beach of Puerto Andratx on Monday, dragged in by the weekend storm that brought hundreds of specimens of the Pelagia noctiluca species to the coast.
New avalanche of jellyfish in Puerto Andratx
The swarm that reached the beach consisted of specimens much larger than usual
