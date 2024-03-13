A baby was founded in the early hours of the morning abandoned in its pram in a Palma street. Police officers called an ambulance because the baby appeared to be suffering from the cold. Hours earlier his parents had been involved in a fight in a bar.

The couple, who had the baby, had been involved in a heated discussion after the father told the mother than the child was hungry. At that point the mother attacked the father. She was later arrested by police. The father took the child and said that he would hand it over to a relative. Later police received a call from a neighbour saying that there was a young child abandoned in the street in its pram.

The baby was taken to hospital and will be handed over to social services. The father later appeared and was arrested by police for abandoning the child.

A full police investigation is underway.