It was dubbed Operación Jaque mate, Operation Checkmate. Months in the planning by the Guardia Civil's GDOA anti-drugs group, the huge operation on Wednesday targeted rival clans based in Palma's Son Banya shanty town - Los Valencianos and Ove - who had taken control of the drugs market following the fall of historic names etched into Mallorca's criminal past, such as La Paca.

For the GDOA, there has also been the increased presence of Colombian gangs who have challenged the dominance of the Son Banya gypsy clans and the spread of the drugs trade in the city. In Corea, La Soledad and Son Gotleu, ordinary folk have become accustomed to the sight of high-end vehicles. This dispersal has created ever greater challenges for the security forces as well as for local residents.

On Wednesday, two alleged drugs barons were arrested. El Charly is the president of the gypsies federation. In the past he was engaged in a feud in Son Banya with La Paca. More recently, he has cultivated a different image as president - supporting social and sports activities, for instance. The Guardia Civil have never been convinced. They accuse him of continuing to launder money, something he denies.

The second arrest was that of Joaquín 'El Prestamista', the Lender. He has attained a sort of celebrity, but he has been closely watched. One of his sons said on Wednesday that his father was innocent and wasn't involved with drugs.

Then there is Pablo Campos Maya ('El Pablo'). He wasn't arrested on Wednesday as he is already in prison. But the operation didn't finish in the morning. In the afternoon, dozens of heavily armed police stormed his 'palace' on the C. Teix, a street that he has been converting into a private monopoly.