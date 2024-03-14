It was dubbed Operación Jaque mate, Operation Checkmate. Months in the planning by the Guardia Civil's GDOA anti-drugs group, the huge operation on Wednesday targeted rival clans based in Palma's Son Banya shanty town - Los Valencianos and Ove - who had taken control of the drugs market following the fall of historic names etched into Mallorca's criminal past, such as La Paca.
Operation Checkmate - One of the largest ever operations against drugs in Mallorca
The drugs trade in Palma has spread from its traditional centre, the Son Banya shanty town
Also in News
- New entry system for British travellers to Spain to launch on October 6
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
- All Britons need to know about new travel visa and entry permit
- British travellers braced for different border controls when they enter Spain
- As Booking.com is hit with massive Spanish fine, Mallorca hotels ramp up direct sales
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Lock all this filth up and throw away the key.