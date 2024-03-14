Flights between Palma and Andorra-La Seu airport will be extended throughout 2024, as announced by the Minister of Tourism of the Government of the Principality of Andorra, Jordi Torres, on Andorra Televisió and later confirmed at a press conference by the Minister Spokesman, Jordi Casal.
Palma to Andorra flights to be extended throughout 2024
The good occupancy figures, which have not yet been made public, have exceeded the expectations of the pilot test
