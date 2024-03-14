Flights between Palma and Andorra-La Seu airport will be extended throughout 2024, as announced by the Minister of Tourism of the Government of the Principality of Andorra, Jordi Torres, on Andorra Televisió and later confirmed at a press conference by the Minister Spokesman, Jordi Casal.

The Andorran government awarded Air Nostrum the pilot test of this new air route, which began on January 5 and was to end on March 31, offering two return flights every Friday and Sunday.

The good occupancy figures, which for the moment have not been made public, have exceeded the expectations of the pilot test and have made the Government of Andorra want to extend the line at least until the end of the year. Torres expressed the Government's desire to try to ensure that the Palma-Andorra route will also continue in 2025.

According to Torres: "The occupancy figures are very good and we are interested, if we find the right formula, for the route to continue all year round. This is, at the moment, the will that the Govern d'Andorra has on the table".