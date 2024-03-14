The current British High Commissioner to India has been appointed as the new British ambassador to Spain. Alex Ellis previously was Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on diplomacy, development and defence. Other former posts include the Director General of the Department for Exiting the European Union.
Foreign Officer high flyer appointed new British ambassador to Spain
Alexander Ellis will take up his appointment in September
