If you are coming to Mallorca this summer, don’t forget that you could be hit with a £500 fine for walking around the streets in just your swimming shorts or a bikini.

So, if you are off the beach and in town, keep your shirt on and don’t get shirty with the local police.

You are not supposed to drink alcohol in public places and you will also be faced with a hefty fine if you decide to leap off your balcony into the swimming pool.

Also, while there are beaches on which smoking is prohibited, don’t stuff your fag butts into the sand. Apart from damaging the environment, it is highly disrespectful for other sunbathers.

The FCO states on its website: “In some parts of Spain it’s against the law to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts. Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain. You may be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets.

“For security reasons, some public authorities in Spain do not allow the burka or niqab to be worn in their buildings. If you visit town council buildings wearing a burka or niqab, you may be asked to remove it while inside.”

Also, while the actual act of being shirtless while driving is not illegally specifically, Spanish law prohibits anything that prevents safe driving.

Wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear is covered under this rule and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine.