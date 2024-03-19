Two men accused of having arranged a burglary of the house in Ibiza where DJ David Guetta's ex-wife Cathy (Catherine Lobé) was residing have been acquitted by a court in Palma.

The burglary was between July 28 and 29, 2018. A friend of Cathy Guetta and the administrator of her companies, Rosario B., had given a set of keys to an unidentified person. The court concluded that it was not proven that this individual had taken jewellery and other items.

Rosario B. acknowledged that he had provided a set of keys to this person. This was in order to intimidate Cathy Guetta into making payments owed to him. He insisted that he had just wanted to scare her.

The house had been rented from the former French international footballer, Zinedine Zidane. Cathy Guetta provided a list of 150 items valued at 489,000 euros which were said to have been stolen.

However, the court did not give credibility to what was supposedly stolen. "It is hard to believe that a person goes on a trip for a week and takes with her eleven watches and more than forty pieces of jewellery, which is what has been stated." (Eleven Rolex and Hublot watches with a total value of 250,000 euros were itemised.) "Just as it is also hard to believe that, over the summer, she had all of this in a property where she couldn't keep it in a safe because she didn't have a key."

The court concluded that she had not provided any evidence that everything reported as stolen was in fact taken from her.

The court did find it proven that Rosario B, Marius V., and a third person who has also not been identified went to Cathy Guetta's offices on August 15, 2019, used the keys to enter and deactivated alarms. Once inside, they painted graffiti on the furniture and the floor and broke into safes.

The total amount of money they stole was 53,230 euros. They also took the keys to a Dacia Docker and headed to Sa Caleta, where they set fire to the car, which had documentation stolen from the offices inside. For this, they were sentenced to two years and eighteen months, respectively.