German property developer Matthias Kühn is under investigation by a Palma court for the debts he owes to the Tax Agency.

The agency suspects that a series of bankruptcy proceedings related to some twenty separate companies were actually a manoeuvre to avoid the collection of these debts, which exceed eleven million euros, not including surcharges or interest.

As part of this investigation, officials from the Tax Agency went to his home in Mallorca last week and seized computer data. Kühn, who settled in Switzerland in 2013, was in Mallorca because of the Supreme Court ruling that the Balearic government must pay him 96 million euros compensation in respect of the blocked development of Muleta II in Puerto Soller.

It is understood that, during the bankruptcy proceedings, the Tax Agency was offered the rights to possible compensation for Muleta as payment for the tax debt and that this proposal was rejected at the time. All of the bankruptcy proceedings were later declared 'fortuitous', with no responsibility on the part of Kühn for the debts, although the Treasury did not collect most of what it claimed.

Matthias Kühn operated a network of some forty companies before he began to experience financial difficulties. The 96 million euros compensation would allow him to lift bankruptcy proceedings of his companies and pay a liability of four million euros to creditors.