The long wait is almost over...the third series of The Mallorca Files is coming soon and probably within a matter of weeks. The third series was filmed on the island last summer and there was speculation that it would be screened before the end of the year (2023). Unfortunately this did not prove to be the case.
Third series of The Mallorca Files coming very soon
It is expected to be shown on Amazon TV
