The long wait is almost over...the third series of The Mallorca Files is coming soon and probably within a matter of weeks. The third series was filmed on the island last summer and there was speculation that it would be screened before the end of the year (2023). Unfortunately this did not prove to be the case.

However, informed sources have told the Bulletin that it´s launch was very close. On this occasion it will be shown on Amazon and probably not the BBC. Julian Looman who plays the pary of Max Winter in the popular series said during the ITB tourism fair that everything was going to plan.

The series contains some fantastic scenes of the island.

Cosmopolitan Pictures founder Ben Donald said the series came from "(a) desire to create a feel-good action-driven cop show like the ones I grew up with and, secondly, a desire to rebrand and refresh the Anglo-German relationship on television." Filming for the first series started in November 2018.

Filming on the second series was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six of the planned ten episodes were produced.